The future of aid



In this episode of Policy Insights, sponsored by ASI and produced by Prospect Publishing, Prospect deputy editor Ellen Halliday talks to Annalisa Prizzon from the Overseas Development Institute, Daniel Pimlott from ASI, and Stefan Dercon from the Blavatnik Institute and Oxford University about the future of foreign aid.

Our expert guests share their perspectives on the changing dynamics of foreign aid and explore how and why the international development sector is changing.

They discuss the impact of cuts in budgets from the UK, USA and elsewhere, the shift towards localisation and how the UK and other countries can maintain their influence and drive change in the global development sector.

