Does devolution help builders or blockers?

Britain needs new infrastructure and housing—and devolution could be a help or a hindrance.

Will giving a greater say to local communities through devolution increase the legitimacy of infrastructure and housing plans and accelerate their delivery? Or does it add complexity and aid the ‘blockers’ not the builders? This podcast explores the issues, explains how to address the risks and charts an optimistic way forward.

Picking up themes from a roundtable on this topic held by Prospect and sponsored by Mott MacDonald at the 2025 Labour party conference, Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, along with industry experts from United Utilities, SSE and Mott MacDonald, draw on their vast experience to discuss how to harness local knowledge to make sure devolution supports the creation of the 21st century infrastructure and housing that the UK needs.