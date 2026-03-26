Who is the BBC’s new director-general?

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In this episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel react to the news that Matt Brittin has been confirmed as the new director-general of the BBC. They discuss his suitability for the role and make their predictions. What will his first moves be?

Following Alan’s recent investigation into GB News, the duo ask if the electoral commission should be paying attention to the channel for its coverage of Reform UK.

Alan also shares what he learned from speaking to Ben Habib and Rupert Lowe, who confirm that their guest invitations to GB News dried up after defecting from Nigel Farage’s party.

Plus, a year Observer’s sale to Tortoise Media, the hosts also discuss the paper’s offer of voluntary redundancy to its entire workforce.



To read Alan’s column on GB News and Ofcom, click here.