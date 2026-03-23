Media Confidential

Why isn’t Ofcom investigating GB News?

Is the regulator is turning a blind eye to the channel’s content?

March 23, 2026
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In today’s episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Chris Banatvala. Chris was Ofcom’s founding director of standards and executive member of the content board.

The three discuss Ofcom’s approach to GB News after Alan headed an investigation into the broadcaster and ask if the regulator is turning a blind eye to the channel’s content.

They also discuss the evolution of Ofcom’s investigation and complaint handling over recent years and question if there is a two-tier impartiality system for public broadcasters like the BBC and commercial channels like GB News.

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