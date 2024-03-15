Privacy

Monarchy
March 15, 2024
Why Kate Middleton doesn’t quite have the same right to privacy as the rest of us
That dodgy picture is none of our business, right? Part of me strongly wants to believe that. But if you are a true believer in monarchy, you have to accept it’s a keen matter of public interest...
Alan Rusbridger
Technology
April 15, 2020
"The world isn't a logical proposition": Why Silicon Valley's fiercest critic wants to abolish it
Sanjana Varghese
Technology
March 12, 2020
"I had a second date—then it got creepy": The strange human rights question raised by dating apps
Susie Alegre
Technology
February 03, 2020
The Met police's decision to use facial recognition not only harms our right to privacy—it damages our democracy, too
Adam Smith
Politics
December 09, 2019
The NHS election: our health data is worth £9.6 billion. What happens to it after Brexit?
Tola Onanuga
Technology
August 23, 2019
"Users don’t know this is happening": the clever ways companies are harvesting your data
Tola Onanuga
Politics
September 22, 2016
Building a new social norm for health data
David Evans
Politics
September 22, 2016
It’s time for a public debate about data sharing
Chi Onwurah
Culture
May 18, 2016
Book review: Five Ideas To Fight For by Anthony Lester
Chris Tilbury
From the magazine
