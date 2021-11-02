Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Morality
Culture
November 02, 2021
Boo to the Boo-Hurrahs: how four Oxford women transformed philosophy
Iris Murdoch, Elizabeth Anscombe, Philippa Foot and Mary Midgley took on the male consensus—and revolutionised modern ethics
Peter Salmon
From the magazine
Philosophy
November 19, 2020
The Vatican report provides the most heinous example of moral self-licensing
Julian Baggini
Philosophy
October 15, 2019
Paul Gauguin, the National Gallery and the philosophical conundrum of exhibiting immoral artists
Daniel Callcut
Philosophy
November 13, 2017
John Rawls died 15 years ago—here’s why you should read “A Theory of Justice”
James Garvey
Culture
March 24, 2016
May 29, 2015
March 26, 2015
Philosophy
August 20, 2014
Culture
September 30, 2013
