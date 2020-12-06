British Legal System

Politics
December 06, 2020
A new chapter in the story of UK legal success
Today’s thriving legal services build on a foundation 800 years in the making
Robert Buckland
Culture
April 19, 2018
A chilling account of how the law works—and doesn't
Hashi Mohamed
From the magazine
Education
December 20, 2013
Most read Prospect articles of 2013
Prospect Team
Opinions
April 25, 2009
Rebels without a cause
David Goodhart
From the magazine
Essays
March 28, 2008
Crime and punishment
Jonathan Wolff
From the magazine
Opinions
March 28, 2008
Faith in the law
David G Green
From the magazine
Essays
February 26, 2006
Return of the constitution
From the magazine
Essays
May 19, 2004
Changing the rules
From the magazine
Opinions
August 19, 2003
Separating powers
From the magazine
