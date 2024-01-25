Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Law and Government
Law and Government
January 25, 2024
Why it’s time to drop the old doctrine of ministerial responsibility
The Post Office Horizon scandal shows the practical limitations both of holding ministers to account and of ministers holding their departments to account
David Allen Green
People
January 24, 2024
Poet Joelle Taylor: ‘Collectivity is the antidote to cultural fascism’
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
Law
November 21, 2023
Could prison apartments improve family outcomes?
Cherry Casey
Law
July 19, 2023
The alarming Americanisation of British prisons
Bill Keller
From the magazine
Politics
December 13, 2022
It is not radical to want to close prisons
Felicity Gerry
Politics
It is not radical to want to close prisons
Felicity Gerry
Culture
December 08, 2022
State of emergency: Britain's casual descent into unfreedom
Dominic Grieve
From the magazine
Culture
State of emergency: Britain's casual descent into unfreedom
Dominic Grieve
From the magazine
Culture
March 03, 2022
How philosophy can liberate minds
Alex Peake-Tomkinson
From the magazine
Culture
How philosophy can liberate minds
Alex Peake-Tomkinson
From the magazine
Politics
January 26, 2022
The parole system is broken. This is how to fix it
Nicholas Reed Langen
Politics
The parole system is broken. This is how to fix it
Nicholas Reed Langen
Culture
September 02, 2021
A gripping account of a life’s conclusion
Alex Peake-Tomkinson
Culture
A gripping account of a life’s conclusion
Alex Peake-Tomkinson
1
2
3
4
...
117
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 583
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines