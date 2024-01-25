Law and Government

January 25, 2024
Why it’s time to drop the old doctrine of ministerial responsibility
The Post Office Horizon scandal shows the practical limitations both of holding ministers to account and of ministers holding their departments to account
David Allen Green
People
January 24, 2024
Poet Joelle Taylor: ‘Collectivity is the antidote to cultural fascism’
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
Law
November 21, 2023
Could prison apartments improve family outcomes?
Cherry Casey
Law
July 19, 2023
The alarming Americanisation of British prisons
Bill Keller
From the magazine
Politics
December 13, 2022
It is not radical to want to close prisons
Felicity Gerry
Culture
December 08, 2022
State of emergency: Britain's casual descent into unfreedom
Dominic Grieve
From the magazine
Culture
March 03, 2022
How philosophy can liberate minds
Alex Peake-Tomkinson
From the magazine
Politics
January 26, 2022
The parole system is broken. This is how to fix it
Nicholas Reed Langen
Culture
September 02, 2021
A gripping account of a life’s conclusion
Alex Peake-Tomkinson
