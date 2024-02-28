Agriculture

Lives
February 28, 2024
Farming life: Why are farmers protesting around the world?
My media feed is full of farming protests everywhere from India to Poland. So why aren’t British farmers getting involved? 
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
January 24, 2024
Farming life: Am I fit for the job?
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
December 06, 2023
Farming life: A perfect storm
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
October 04, 2023
Farming life: Why my sheep are mobsters
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Nature
October 04, 2023
Dear green place
Nicola Cutcher
From the magazine
Nature
Dear green place
Nicola Cutcher
From the magazine
Lives
September 06, 2023
Farming life: Behind the scenes on Countryfile
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
Farming life: Behind the scenes on Countryfile
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
July 19, 2023
Farming life: Honestly, I absolutely have to spend five hours a day on my phone
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
Farming life: Honestly, I absolutely have to spend five hours a day on my phone
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
June 14, 2023
Farming life: I’ll be free for a beer next time it rains
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
Farming life: I’ll be free for a beer next time it rains
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
May 10, 2023
Farming life: Like a lamb to slaughter
Tom Martin
From the magazine
Lives
Farming life: Like a lamb to slaughter
Tom Martin
From the magazine
