A visit from the Ofsted of farming

Do you remember your last day at school? The euphoria, the freedom, the thought of never having to do another exam? Those were sweet days. If you’re a young’un yet to leave education, you may wish to skip past the bad news ahead. Because the truth is that “no more exams” feeling is a fallacy. Be it a tax return, mortgage application, sobriety test, or in my case the annual Red Tractor inspection, examination continues until our last day on Earth when—perhaps—St Peter moderates our final assessment.

Every year the Red Tractor inspector visits our farm to check that we meet standards in a dozen areas, including soil management, health and safety, storage of crops, transport and traceability. We must meet around 90 standards which together have hundreds of sub-sections.

Traceability, by the way, requires that the varieties of the grain leaving the farm can be identified. Details such as the field of origin, how much fertiliser was used, when the grain was harvested and the temperature and humidity in which it was stored must be recorded. Another rule states that all equipment used to spray pesticides must be maintained and tested, and that crop sprayers must be rigorously examined every year by a professional. Passing the inspection needs intense focus—and this is just for crops! There are separate schemes for dairy, horticulture, beef and lamb and more.

So, is the Red Tractor inspector a reincarnation of the secondary school headteacher who always had it in for you, here to exact their revenge? In my experience, no. Generally, they’re pleasant, they understand farming and, while they can’t give advice, the “corrective actions” they issue can be helpful. One year I had to renew the floor of my chemical store to make it safer in the event of a spill; another year saw us making our grain store door more resistant to vermin—and I often have to improve my reporting on conditions like the temperature of stored grain or the number and type of insects I find.

Most farmers, I believe, go about their day-to-day business hoping that someone with a clipboard isn’t going to drive up the farm track and start telling them off or issuing fines. With standards covering water quality, environmental protection, land use, buffer zones, animal health, and many other areas that I don’t even know about, fears of my farming being found wanting haunt my dreams. It can feel like everyone is out to get you.

The Red Tractor scheme is loudly criticised, with some farmers complaining that standards change every year and that some of the clauses are overbearing and others too easy. They express frustration that competing imported food products aren’t subjected to the same scrutiny.

But I love this authoritative, meticulous and pretty intrusive test. Sure, it’s a pressured half-day, and in the weeks leading up to the inspection you really must focus. But the end product is a certification of our high standards of production. It’s something we can be proud of. On our farm we’re passionate about showing people what happens on the other side of the farm gate, and our principles are aligned with the Red Tractor motto of “traceable, safe and farmed with care”.

Am I a bit cheesed off that these premium standards of farming do not give my products a premium price? Yes, I am. Am I frustrated that my bread is made both from Red Tractor-assured British wheat and imported wheat that isn’t subject to the same rigorous checks? Of course. Do I think that our government should be leading by example and buying more certified British produce for catering in its education, healthcare and criminal justice systems? You betcha!

While some can’t wait for the test to be over so they can get back to the “real farming”, I hope farmers realise that meeting industry standards is part of real farming today.

Still, I’ll sleep better after the inspection has passed.