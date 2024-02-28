Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Industry
Lives
February 28, 2024
Farming life: Why are farmers protesting around the world?
My media feed is full of farming protests everywhere from India to Poland. So why aren’t British farmers getting involved?
Tom Martin
Lives
January 24, 2024
Farming life: Am I fit for the job?
Tom Martin
Lives
December 06, 2023
Farming life: A perfect storm
Tom Martin
Lives
October 04, 2023
Farming life: Why my sheep are mobsters
Tom Martin
Lives
September 06, 2023
Farming life: Behind the scenes on Countryfile
Tom Martin
Lives
July 19, 2023
Farming life: Honestly, I absolutely have to spend five hours a day on my phone
Tom Martin
Lives
June 14, 2023
Farming life: I’ll be free for a beer next time it rains
Tom Martin
