Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
GDP
GDP
October 06, 2021
The pandemic isn't over—so why are US and UK stock markets so buoyant?
The long-term prospects for productivity growth after Covid are much more promising than after the financial crisis
Paul Wallace
From the magazine
Economics
July 07, 2021
Inflation—mirage or major threat?
Andrew Sentance
Politics
March 26, 2021
The economic crisis: in numbers
Jay Elwes
Economics
January 16, 2021
The alarming slump in business investment
Paul Wallace
Politics
January 08, 2021
GDP per capita: why this trustworthy measure will remain the best indicator of Brexit’s success or failure
Aslak Berg
Politics
GDP per capita: why this trustworthy measure will remain the best indicator of Brexit’s success or failure
Aslak Berg
Economics
October 27, 2020
If all governments are borrowing to fight Covid, who is lending?
Tony Yates
Economics
If all governments are borrowing to fight Covid, who is lending?
Tony Yates
Economics
August 10, 2020
Wednesday’s GDP figures will generate endless discussion. You can ignore all of it
Peter Kellner
Economics
Wednesday’s GDP figures will generate endless discussion. You can ignore all of it
Peter Kellner
Economics
January 27, 2020
Rebottling the Gini: why this headline measure of inequality misses everything that matters
Angus Deaton and Anne Case
From the magazine
Economics
Rebottling the Gini: why this headline measure of inequality misses everything that matters
Angus Deaton and Anne Case
From the magazine
Culture
November 14, 2018
What's the point of the City?
Richard McNeill Douglas
From the magazine
Culture
What's the point of the City?
Richard McNeill Douglas
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
14
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 69
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines