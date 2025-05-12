Scotland prepares to vote on assisted dying

This is Prospect’s rolling coverage of the assisted dying debate. This page will be updated with the latest from our correspondent, Mark Mardell. Read the rest of our coverage here

12th May

It’s a very big week for medically aided dying in the United Kingdom, with not just one but two big parliamentary occasions, first in Edinburgh tomorrow and then in London at the end of the week.

It seems that this Friday won’t be quite as critical for the Leadbeater bill as we once thought, or at least it won’t be the last chance MPs get to vote it down before it is sent to the Lords. That’s because most private members’ bills have the report stage and the third reading rolled in to one, but most at Westminster think it will run for several Fridays to come. Although no one really knows what the speaker will decide, many think it would be a bit shabby if he didn’t allow two days for report stage and another one for the big vote itself. All will (probably) be revealed on Thursday.

The very similar bill in Scotland faces its stage one vote, which means the MSPs vote on the general principle of the bill. It has already been though the committee stage. There’s a lot more detail on the procedure on the excellent Scottish government website.

The man behind the bill, Liberal Democrat MSP for Orkney Liam McArthur, says he’s confident and that the people of Scotland are “desperate” for this to become law. His confidence is probably justified, but the bill faces quite considerable headwinds—not least first minister and leader of the SNP John Swinney’s announcement that he was going to vote against it, setting out his concerns in great detail. Despite his protestations that this is not his intention, this may well sway loyal MSPs, even though this is a free vote.

Swinney doesn’t mention faith as a factor, despite his recent declaration that while he’s not a member of the Catholic Church as his wife and son are, he regularly worships with them. He says that despite voting against similar bills twice before, he “agonised” this time before deciding to vote against.

He said: “There are three fundamental reasons why I have come to that conclusion. Firstly, I am concerned the passage of this legislation will fundamentally alter the relationship between patients and clinicians. In my view, there is a real danger of undermining the role we all believe is effectively performed by medical professionals of protecting and enhancing human life.

“If any possibility, or indeed obligation, is applied to medical professionals to advise patients about assisted dying, I judge the relationship between doctor and patient would be changed in an irrevocable and detrimental fashion.

“Secondly, I’m concerned about those who are vulnerable in our society, and those who may consider themselves a burden to their families or to the state, may feel undue pressure to end their life prematurely.

“I’ve read carefully the views of many individuals and organisations on this point, and I can see no means of avoiding such a situation emerging in relation to the Bill.

“Thirdly, as much as I recognise the efforts to tightly define the Bill, if a decision is taken to pass this legislation, then I am not sufficiently confident there will be no further developments through the judicial process that could see the provisions of the Bill extended to take in other, broader, circumstances that would extend the intentions of Parliament.

“And I would not wish to enable such an undesirable situation to develop.”

He’s joined by Humza Yousaf, former leader of the SNP and first minister before Swinney, who also said he’d vote against. Yousaf said there were “not strong enough safeguards” to prevent vulnerable members of society from being coerced into ending their life under proposed legislation.

There’ll be lots of demonstrations for and against outside the Scottish parliament tomorrow. One of them will be the star of the TV programme Silent Witness Liz Carr, who is vehemently opposed to what she regards as dangerous plans to legalise assisted dying. She said: “Liam McArthur’s Bill is dangerous for older, ill and disabled people across Scotland – even more so than Kim Leadbeater’s Bill being considered in Westminster.”

She added: “To qualify for assisted suicide under the Bill a person must have an “advanced and progressive disease, illness or condition from which they are unable to recover and that can reasonably be expected to cause their premature death.

“As someone who as a teenager was told by doctors that I wouldn’t live to be old because of my condition, this definition applies to me.

“The McArthur Bill is not just about terminal illness; it’s about disabled people.

Fraser Sutherland, CEO of the Humanist Society, accused some opponents of scaremongering: “We know the Scottish public are behind assisted dying. Now we need MSPs at Holyrood to be brave,” he said.

“Those who understand what this bill means know that it has never been about putting vulnerable people at risk, or denigrating the brilliant work that goes on in palliative care settings across Scotland. It is about bodily autonomy, choice, and compassion.”

There are few new arguments in this debate, whether in Scotland or England and Wales, but we’ll hear a lot of repetition this week of ones that have become very familiar.

To my mind, the suggestion that some disabled people will want to use the law to kill themselves–not because they really want to die, but because they believe they are a burden on the state or their relatives—is by far and away the most serious objection. It is also very depressing.

Recall Swinney’s words: “I can see no means of avoiding such a situation emerging.” He is right. No clever drafting, no new clause or tighter wording can ever protect people from their own perception of their lack of worth. Laws can protect people from the words and deeds of others but no law in the land can change the way you think about yourself.

Critically, no current law attempts to stop someone killing themselves because they feel a burden. Indeed there are currently no safeguards at all, no obvious way of prosecuting someone maliciously inflating that sense that your life isn’t worth living. The fear is, presumably, that getting a doctor to prescribe a lethal dose is easier than procuring one yourself—or indeed finding a road or a tall building. Really? Even when you have to have (or fake) a terminal illness and persuade two doctors and a retired judge that you genuinely want it all to stop.

I don’t think that is true. I can’t know for sure of course. But if people want to kill themselves because they feel worthless that is a problem for all of us, a flaw in society not in these two bills.