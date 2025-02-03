A good death

MPs still have questions to answer on assisted dying

The Sunday Times has run a piece on the oral evidence that committee members heard last week

By Mark Mardell
February 03, 2025
Kim Leadbeater has proposed the Assisted Dying Bill. Image: Ian Davidson / Alamy Stock Photo
This is Prospect’s rolling coverage of the assisted dying debate. This page will be updated with the latest from our correspondent, Mark Mardell. Read the rest of our coverage here

3rd February

The Sunday Times has run an excellent piece on last week’s three days of oral evidence, highlighting eight important questions MPs need to answer. Stephen Bleach, who watched the proceedings, concludes with the evidence of Pat Malone.

“For a few seconds, there was silence. The committee looked shellshocked. In the public seats, some wept. We had finally, you felt, got to the heart of the matter. 

“The committee’s task seems impossibly difficult. Malone reminded them why they are trying. His family cannot come back, but if this bill is to pass, these MPs will have to fashion a law that might have given them that deliverance, and not create more victims in the process. I wish them luck. They will need it.“

You can read his full article here.

Mark Mardell author image
Mark Mardell is a freelance writer and broadcaster, and former BBC Radio 4 presenter, North America editor, Europe editor and chief political correspondent
