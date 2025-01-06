Will 2025 be the year of assisted dying?

This is Prospect’s rolling coverage of the assisted dying debate. This page will be updated with the latest from our correspondent, Mark Mardell. Read the rest of our coverage here

In a few short months we will know if Britain is joining those 13 countries where assisted dying is legal, in some form, in some states. The issue will come to a head with votes around springtime in England & Wales, Scotland and the Isle of Man. Jersey has already voted in favour in principle and a law is being drafted which should go back to the States Assembly by the end of the year. There are no plans to introduce such a law in Northern Ireland.

According to very similar stories in the Observer and Sunday Telegraph, up to 30 MPs could withdraw support unless Kim Leadbeater’s Commons bill is changed to stop doctors raising the subject with patients. That would still give a majority, not kill the bill, and I suspect there might be just as much traffic in the other direction. My prediction is that after many alarums and excursions the bill will become law this year,

If so, Britain will become part of a trend; whether it is progressive or pernicious will be much debated. The Catholic Church has been one of the main opponents and the Pope reiterated this opposition, fairly mildly, in his New Year message, saying: “I also ask for a firm commitment to respect… the dignity of human life, from conception to natural death.” However, there’s no doubt all over the world the debate is gathering momentum. But why now?

The debate itself is hardly new: the organisation campaigning for a change in the law. Dignity in Dying, was set up in 1935 as the Voluntary Euthanasia Legalisation Society.

In 1942 Switzerland became the first country in the world to state in law that assisting suicide was not a crime if done for altruistic reasons.

In 1995, the Northern Territory of Australia passed the first law explicitly legalising euthanasia—although the law’s effect was nullified two years later by the federal parliament. In 1997, the US state of Oregon legalised medically aided euthanasia.

But this is really a phenomenon of our new century—the Netherlands proudly claims to be the first country to adopt such a law, on 1st April 2002. Belgium followed a month later. Luxembourg took until 2008 to join them—the same year that Washington became the second US state to adopt it. Vermont became the third in 2013.

Legal assisted dying stayed in those fairly low-profile jurisdictions until 2016, when Canada became the first non-European nation to change its laws. Canada was swiftly joined by America’s most political city, Washington DC, and the large and politically important states of California and Colorado. The following year Victoria became the first Australian state to adopt a Voluntary Assisted Dying Act.

Momentum really began to build when a slew of US states followed suit: Hawaii in 2018, New Jersey in 2019, Maine in 2019 and New Mexico in 2021—and Western Australia, Queensland, New Zealand and Spain joined the club that same year. With Tasmania doing the same the following year and then South Australia and New South Wales in 2023, almost all of Australia now has an assisted dying law in place—20 years after it was first legalised in part of the country.

Another significant moment came in 2022 when judges in Colombia ruled in favour of assisted dying. Ecuador followed suit in 2024. So far these are the only two countries outside Europe or the Anglosphere to have made it legal. Chile’s lower house has approved legalisation but, despite a presidential promise last summer, the bill hasn’t yet reached the Senate.

As far as I can see, there still has been little discussion of assisted dying in large parts of the world—the Middle East, Africa and much of Asia. But in Europe the progress of bills has been disrupted only by electoral turmoil in Iceland, Ireland, France and Portugal, while in Germany and Italy the courts have effectively leapfrogged the politicians and given a green light to the practice.

The trend may continue in the US, with the American Conservative tellingly asking, like us, in its headline: “Is 2025 the Year of Assisted Suicide?”

So why now? Why in this millennium?

The deep context, of course, is the long arm of the Enlightenment, which is only now delivering its powerful punch. The fall-off in personal faith goes hand in hand with a growing disregard for the dictates of the church, and indeed the state, when it comes to individual rights: personal choice is all. That means public opinion appears to be on the side of changing the law.

More directly, you can’t underestimate the political power of momentum. The more places adopt these laws, the less daunting they seem. What once appeared strange, even weird, now feels almost ordinary. It might sound odd to use the term “fashion” for something so serious, but politics does have its trends.

Beyond these generalities, in many places, from Canada to Oregon, the ball was set rolling by a court case bought by an individual arguing it was a breach of their rights to deny them the chance to have medical help to kill themselves. Even in the UK, which doesn’t have a written constitution for such claims to be measured against, Kim Leadbeater’s bill was given a fair wind by the prime minister, informed by his time as director of public prosecutions and a feeling that the current legal situation was incoherent.

It’s probably also significant that the US, even with its broken and dysfunctional political system, is particularly well-suited to acting as pathfinder for the rest of us. Its federal system pushes individual states to plough their own furrows, at slightly different depths, using slightly different tools.

This allows people to observe the effects of these variations—the impact of tinkering in one place versus another. It creates a sense of openness to new possibilities. We who come after can learn from these pioneers—it is already clear that there is a tendency to loosen the criteria over time, and if that is anathema then laws have to be drawn very tightly. Even if you believe calamity waits around the corner, forewarned is forearmed.

Whatever the reasons, it seems likely medically assisted dying will be made legal in more jurisdictions in 2025. I’ll be following the debate closely here, and over the next few days will be looking more closely at Scotland and Malta.