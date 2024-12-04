Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
Election 2024
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Top Thinker
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
App
Policy Insight reports
Events
Past issues
Commercial opportunities
Crossword
The Generalist: January/February 2025
December 04, 2024
Click here to download the latest Generalist
Related articles
Prospect puzzle and crossword—August/September 2022
Prospect puzzle and crossword—July 2021
Prospect puzzle and crossword—June 2021
Crossword
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Related articles
Prospect puzzle and crossword—August/September 2022
Prospect puzzle and crossword—July 2021
Prospect puzzle and crossword—June 2021
Popular in Crossword
The Generalist: December 2024
The Prospect Generalist: November 2024
The Prospect Generalist: October 2024
Listen to our podcast
Q&A: Lionel’s wild ride
Trump 2.0: Buckle up! It’s going to be wild
Rachel Shabi: The truth about antisemitism
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Corporate subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertise with us
Advertising Guidelines