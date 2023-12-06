Log in
Culture
December 06, 2023
Classical notes: The sound of gunfire
All over the world, the shadow of war—both past and present—is impossible to avoid
Ian Bostridge
From the magazine
Culture
March 03, 2022
Jenůfa—an opera of mothers and murder
Kate Molleson
From the magazine
Culture
November 01, 2021
The best classical and opera in the UK this December
Alexandra Coghlan
From the magazine
Culture
October 04, 2021
The best classical and opera in the UK this November
Alexandra Coghlan
From the magazine
Culture
September 01, 2021
The best classical and opera in the UK this month
Alexandra Coghlan
From the magazine
Culture
Culture
July 12, 2021
The best classical and opera in the UK this summer
Alexandra Coghlan
From the magazine
Culture
Culture
June 07, 2021
The best classical and opera in the UK this July
Alexandra Coghlan
From the magazine
Culture
Culture
April 30, 2021
The best classical and opera in the UK this June
Alexandra Coghlan
From the magazine
Culture
Culture
March 01, 2021
The best classical and opera in the UK to stream this April
Alexandra Coghlan
From the magazine
Culture
