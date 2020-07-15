Photography

Photography-image
Technology
July 15, 2020
Zooming through the looking glass
Since the first camera lens, virtual technologies have changed the way we see the world and each other. But at what cost?
Will Self
From the magazine
Photography-image
Regulars
November 17, 2016
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Photography-image
Essays
June 15, 2016
The day that killed optimism
Geoff Dyer
From the magazine
Photography-image
Culture
March 26, 2015
Book review: The Story of Alice by Robert Douglas-Fairhurst
Francesca Wade
From the magazine
Photography topic image
Culture
January 23, 2014
Portrait of the Writer: Literary Lives in Focus
Jacob Mikanowski
Culture
Photography-image
Portrait of the Writer: Literary Lives in Focus
Jacob Mikanowski
Photography topic image
Culture
December 27, 2012
Photography needs war
Tom Streithorst
Culture
Photography-image
Photography needs war
Tom Streithorst
Photography topic image
Essays
July 22, 2009
Bring me my bow
Pablo Nogueira
From the magazine
Essays
Photography-image
Bring me my bow
Pablo Nogueira
From the magazine
Photography topic image
Culture
June 03, 2009
Private view
From the magazine
Culture
Photography-image
Private view
From the magazine
Photography topic image
Culture
December 22, 2007
Private view
From the magazine
Culture
Photography-image
Private view
From the magazine
1 2 3 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 12
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines