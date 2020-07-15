Log in
July 15, 2020
Zooming through the looking glass
Since the first camera lens, virtual technologies have changed the way we see the world and each other. But at what cost?
Will Self
From the magazine
Regulars
November 17, 2016
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Essays
June 15, 2016
The day that killed optimism
Geoff Dyer
From the magazine
Culture
March 26, 2015
Book review: The Story of Alice by Robert Douglas-Fairhurst
Francesca Wade
From the magazine
Culture
January 23, 2014
Portrait of the Writer: Literary Lives in Focus
Jacob Mikanowski
Culture
December 27, 2012
Photography needs war
Tom Streithorst
Culture
June 03, 2009
Private view
From the magazine
Culture
December 22, 2007
Private view
From the magazine
Culture
