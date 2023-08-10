Taliban

Afghanistan
August 10, 2023
Western policy is not working in Afghanistan
Two years after the fall of Kabul, unstable Taliban factions could destabilise the country even further
David Loyn
People
December 09, 2021
Helena Kennedy: “The first plane load from Afghanistan was 130 people. But the calls kept coming”
Alex Dean
Islam
November 01, 2021
Why we need to reform sharia—now
Mustafa Akyol
From the magazine
Politics
September 28, 2021
The Britons who fought for the Taliban
Raffaello Pantucci
World
September 02, 2021
The Prospect editorial—Foreign fields and home truths
Tom Clark
From the magazine
World
August 27, 2021
Nemesis: Why the west was doomed to lose in Afghanistan
Anatol Lieven
From the magazine
World
August 24, 2021
Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal will be one of the great achievements of his presidency
James Harkin
World
August 17, 2021
Herat is the cultural heart of Afghanistan. Can it survive the Taliban?
CPW Gammell
From the magazine
World
April 24, 2020
Social distancing and the Taliban
Emily Winterbotham
