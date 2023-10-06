Libya

Climate Change
October 06, 2023
In Derna, politicians are to blame
Climate change played a part in the flood—but political leaders must invest in better infrastructure and emergency responses to avert future deaths
Khaled Mansour
May 26, 2017
We can no longer ignore the impact of our actions in Libya
Arthur Snell
July 01, 2016
David Cameron’s pure failure
Oliver Kamm
May 24, 2016
Listen: Tony Blair in conversation with Bronwen Maddox
Prospect Team
May 18, 2016
Book review: The Return by Hisham Matar
Sameer Rahim
March 30, 2016
"Inside Obama’s White House" reminds us politics can be a deeply tragic affair
Philip Collins
March 11, 2016
Big Question: Is the crisis in Libya Britain’s fault?
Prospect Team
December 31, 2015
2016–The year when politics will trump economics
George Magnus
December 29, 2015
Why Islamic State wants to destroy the past
Ian Irvine
