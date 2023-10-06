Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Libya
Climate Change
October 06, 2023
In Derna, politicians are to blame
Climate change played a part in the flood—but political leaders must invest in better infrastructure and emergency responses to avert future deaths
Khaled Mansour
World
May 26, 2017
We can no longer ignore the impact of our actions in Libya
Arthur Snell
Politics
July 01, 2016
David Cameron’s pure failure
Oliver Kamm
Politics
May 24, 2016
Listen: Tony Blair in conversation with Bronwen Maddox
Prospect Team
Culture
May 18, 2016
Book review: The Return by Hisham Matar
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Culture
Book review: The Return by Hisham Matar
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
World
March 30, 2016
"Inside Obama’s White House" reminds us politics can be a deeply tragic affair
Philip Collins
World
"Inside Obama’s White House" reminds us politics can be a deeply tragic affair
Philip Collins
World
March 11, 2016
Big Question: Is the crisis in Libya Britain’s fault?
Prospect Team
World
Big Question: Is the crisis in Libya Britain’s fault?
Prospect Team
Economics
December 31, 2015
2016–The year when politics will trump economics
George Magnus
Economics
2016–The year when politics will trump economics
George Magnus
World
December 29, 2015
Why Islamic State wants to destroy the past
Ian Irvine
World
Why Islamic State wants to destroy the past
Ian Irvine
1
2
3
4
...
6
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 30
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines