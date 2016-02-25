Log in
Helmand
World
February 25, 2016
The retreat from Musa Qala is not "strategic withdrawal"
The power of the Afghan central government is on the decline
Emily Winterbotham,
Mike Martin
Politics
September 20, 2013
Transcript: The case for an inquiry into Afghanistan
Prospect Team
World
June 18, 2013
Negotiating with the Taliban
Prospect
Essays
December 10, 2012
Lost in Helmand
Margaret Evison
Ministry of Defence
November 28, 2011
Afghanistan: exit strategy
Matt Cavanagh
Middle East
July 07, 2010
Could the media save Afghanistan?
Gordon Adam
Gordon Brown
September 04, 2009
Why we're getting it wrong in Afghanistan
Anthony King
Helmand
September 01, 2009
Masterful inactivity in Afghanistan
Elizabeth Kirkwood
Essays
August 27, 2009
Cracking on in Helmand
Stephen Grey
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
