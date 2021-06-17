Benjamin Netanyahu

World
June 17, 2021
Israel’s diverse new government will not heal the country’s deep fault lines
The fragile coalition is unlikely to challenge the divisions in Israeli society
Daniella Peled
Benjamin Netanyahu-image
Regulars
September 14, 2016
If I ruled the world… I’d let the truth out
Yuval Noah Harari
From the magazine
Benjamin Netanyahu-image
World
March 18, 2015
Israeli elections: peace is possible with Netanyahu
Oliver Kamm
Benjamin Netanyahu-image
World
June 18, 2014
Could Israel be drifting towards disaster?
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Benjamin Netanyahu topic image
World
May 12, 2014
Are peace talks the priority for Israel and Palestine?
Jessica Abrahams
Benjamin Netanyahu topic image
Opinions
August 21, 2013
Can the Americans do it?
Tom Phillips
From the magazine
From the magazine
Benjamin Netanyahu topic image
World
August 02, 2013
Peace this time?
Toby Greene
Benjamin Netanyahu topic image
Politics
July 04, 2013
The case for scrupulous optimism in the Middle East
Alan Johnson
Benjamin Netanyahu topic image
World
February 27, 2013
Strained relations
Jay Elwes
