Scandinavia

Culture
December 08, 2022
A mother and daughter ‘tied together by pain and rage’
The latest novel by the Norwegian author Vigdis Hjorth has been translated into English. It is almost as unsettling as her previous ‘Will and Testament’
Lucy Scholes
Politics
September 16, 2022
What next for Sweden’s Social Democrats?
Dominic Hinde
Society
January 12, 2022
What Sweden can teach us about fighting fake news
Elisabeth Braw
World
October 12, 2021
The transformative vision of the Nordic folk high school
Eleanor Salter
World
October 05, 2020
The twisty tale of Dr Tegnell
Richard Orange
Society
July 15, 2020
Letters and diaries: Meetings of great minds throughout history
Ian Irvine
World
May 01, 2020
Will Sweden's herd immunity experiment pay off?
Richard Orange
World
November 27, 2019
Why are the Nordic countries so powerless in the EU?
Paul Lever
World
May 06, 2019
The Norway option is the worst Brexit outcome except for all the others
Franklin Dehousse
