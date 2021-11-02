Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Catalonia
World
November 02, 2021
Spain’s hunt for political prisoners
The treatment of Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont this autumn shows Madrid is causing a wider rule of law crisis
Tom Canetti
From the magazine
World
October 11, 2017
Catalonia: A turf-war between Spanish police forces is undermining European Security
Claire Spencer
Politics
October 09, 2017
The Spanish already knew their leaders aren't up to the job—now, the rest of the world sees it, too
Liam Aldous
From the magazine
Politics
October 09, 2017
Spain (and Scotland) should remember: a flexible constitution is what keeps the show on the road
Adam Tomkins
From the magazine
Politics
October 05, 2017
On October 1, Catalonia’s long struggle with Madrid came to a head. What happens now?
J. A. Garrido Ardila
Politics
On October 1, Catalonia’s long struggle with Madrid came to a head. What happens now?
J. A. Garrido Ardila
Culture
September 13, 2017
Will Catalonia be another Scotland? A new book tracks the struggle for independence
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Culture
Will Catalonia be another Scotland? A new book tracks the struggle for independence
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Politics
December 19, 2015
The party that could decide tomorrow's Spanish elections
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
The party that could decide tomorrow's Spanish elections
Jessica Abrahams
World
September 28, 2015
What do Catalonia and Scotland have in common?
Christopher Silver
World
What do Catalonia and Scotland have in common?
Christopher Silver
World
September 11, 2015
Will Catalonia become independent?
Sam Edwards
World
Will Catalonia become independent?
Sam Edwards
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines