World
May 09, 2019
The European parliament is about to undergo profound change—with consequences for the whole continent
The upcoming elections will recast the balance of MEPs and populists stand to gain most
Simon Hix
European Parliament topic image
Essays
February 18, 2016
Cameron's EU deal is wafer thin, but that's not the point
John Springford, Simon Tilford
From the magazine
Essays
European Parliament topic image
Politics
May 28, 2014
Should we hold elections on the weekend?
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
European Parliament topic image
Essays
May 21, 2014
Scottish independence: Federalism is the only way to save the UK
David Marquand
From the magazine
Essays
European Parliament topic image
Politics
May 21, 2014
European Elections: On the campaign trail with the Lib Dems
Josh Lowe
Politics
European Parliament topic image
Politics
March 26, 2014
Revealing all—or nothing
Jay Elwes
Politics
