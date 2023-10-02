European Court of Human Rights

European Court of Human Rights-image
Law
October 02, 2023
Why Lord Sumption is dangerously wrong about our human rights law
In calling for the UK to leave the European Convention, the former Supreme Court justice is fanning the flames of nationalism 
Jessica Simor
European Court of Human Rights-image
Politics
October 20, 2021
The rule of Dominic Raab
Andrew Adonis
European Court of Human Rights-image
Politics
August 19, 2015
Scrapping the Human Rights Act will hurt the UK
Dominic Grieve
From the magazine
European Court of Human Rights-image
Politics
October 10, 2014
Human Rights Act: Why the Conservatives are wrong
Dominic Grieve
European Court of Human Rights topic image
World
May 23, 2014
Should Azerbaijan be expelled from the Council of Europe?
Jessica Abrahams
World
European Court of Human Rights-image
Should Azerbaijan be expelled from the Council of Europe?
Jessica Abrahams
European Court of Human Rights topic image
Politics
October 11, 2013
"The UK had human rights before 1998" and other excuses
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
European Court of Human Rights-image
"The UK had human rights before 1998" and other excuses
Jessica Abrahams
European Court of Human Rights topic image
Politics
October 01, 2013
For all our sakes, don't scrap the Human Rights Act
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
European Court of Human Rights-image
For all our sakes, don't scrap the Human Rights Act
Jessica Abrahams
European Court of Human Rights topic image
World
January 05, 2011
What next for Khodorkovsky?
Tomas Hirst
World
European Court of Human Rights-image
What next for Khodorkovsky?
Tomas Hirst
European Court of Human Rights topic image
World
October 26, 2010
Turkey's reputation on the line
Margaret Owen
World
European Court of Human Rights-image
Turkey's reputation on the line
Margaret Owen
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines