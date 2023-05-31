Erdogan

World
May 31, 2023
Turkey’s next chapter
By 2028, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will have been in power for a quarter of a century. What will another five years of his rule mean for Turkey and the world?
Lizzie Porter
From the magazine
Politics
World
World
From the magazine
World
