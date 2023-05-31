Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Erdogan
World
May 31, 2023
Turkey’s next chapter
By 2028, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will have been in power for a quarter of a century. What will another five years of his rule mean for Turkey and the world?
Lizzie Porter
Politics
February 21, 2019
The Prospect podcast #72—Turkey and the rise of the right
Prospect Team
World
June 21, 2018
Economic gloom is at the heart of Turkey’s coming elections
Fadi Hakura
Culture
September 13, 2017
The art of rebellion: how Turkey's creatives are defying an increasingly authoritarian regime
Suna Erdem
From the magazine
Politics
August 03, 2017
In Erdogan's Turkey, the references to George Orwell are becoming more numerous
Hannah Lucinda Smith
Politics
In Erdogan's Turkey, the references to George Orwell are becoming more numerous
Hannah Lucinda Smith
World
July 13, 2017
After the coup: Turkey one year on
Simon A Waldman
World
After the coup: Turkey one year on
Simon A Waldman
World
June 22, 2017
Asli Erdoğan on trial in Turkey: “They kept me in solitary confinement”
Ismail Einashe
World
Asli Erdoğan on trial in Turkey: “They kept me in solitary confinement”
Ismail Einashe
Opinions
May 16, 2017
View from Turkey: A repression born of fear
Laura Pitel
From the magazine
Opinions
View from Turkey: A repression born of fear
Laura Pitel
From the magazine
World
April 07, 2017
The strange calm of Greek-Turkish relations
Angelos Chryssogelos
World
The strange calm of Greek-Turkish relations
Angelos Chryssogelos
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 20
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines