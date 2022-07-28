Borders

World
July 28, 2022
Can borders be changed without war?
International frontiers have been redrawn peacefully—but violence is usually the architect of change
Paul Lever
World
February 24, 2022
Citizenship should be a right—whatever Priti Patel thinks
Colin Yeo
Politics
November 24, 2021
New post-Brexit travel systems are about to kick in. The UK is not prepared
Sally Hamwee
Economics
September 24, 2020
A border with Kent: is this what sovereignty feels like?
Jonathan Lis
Economics
February 11, 2020
Michael Gove states the obvious
Jill Rutter
Culture
March 17, 2018
Tear down these walls
Chris Tilbury
Regulars
August 12, 2017
"The most egregious little modernism": The best historical accounts of using passports
Ian Irvine
Society
September 21, 2011
Travel
Simon Goldhill
Opinions
September 22, 2010
Good luck Nigeria
Richard Dowden
