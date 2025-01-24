Mental health in farming needs to be taken seriously

“Don’t talk about that or I won’t be able to sleep tonight.” So said my friend Mary as our conversation at the local pub drifted towards the latest government budget. She and her husband Stuart are farming neighbours and, like the rest of us, will be deeply affected by changes to inheritance tax, business property relief, national insurance and living wage rises, and the tax on fertiliser. The mood in Britain’s fields is decidedly gloomy.

Amid these challenges, it’s no wonder that mental health issues are rising in the farming community. According to the Office for National Statistics, 62 farmers died by suicide in England and Wales in 2023.

As I walk round the farm, the landscape stirs memories. I recall receiving a call in the allotment field to tell me that a local seed merchant had taken his own life. I pass the fields of a nearby farmer who did so too. Actually, I can think of three. I remember where I was when I heard of an old school friend from a farming family whose father found him one morning. In contrast, my parents can remember just one farmer they knew who took his own life in the 1950s.

Life and death are part of living on the farm; we’ve all stayed up all night to nurse livestock in their last moments, and have all found wild animals who’ve died of starvation or disease. I’ve written here about the agonising decision to shoot a sheep that was dying and in pain.

But mental health and suicide cuts differently. Obviously, the farm is full of beautiful views and joyful memories, but it is also tinged with the sadness of recalling farmers who couldn’t go on.

In addition to mental health concerns, the physical dangers of farming remain significant. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) reported that 23 people lost their lives in agriculture, forestry and fishing in Great Britain in 2023-2024, with incidents involving moving vehicles and livestock being common causes.

All in all, it makes for some pretty sorry reading. These are statistics that few other industries or sections of society record, reflecting the unique pressures of farming. Of course, in the midst of all this, there are some gems.

Several UK charities specialise in supporting the mental health of farmers, offering vital lifelines in challenging times. The Farming Community Network (FCN) provides a confidential helpline and practical assistance for farmers and their families, addressing stress, isolation and financial difficulties. The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) offers financial support, grants, and a 24/7 mental health counselling service, ensuring farmers have access to expert advice when needed. Yellow Wellies, through its Farm Safety Foundation, runs awareness campaigns, such as “Mind Your Head”, highlighting mental health issues within agriculture. The Addington Fund supports farming families in crisis with housing and welfare solutions. These organisations are breaking the stigma around mental health, ensuring no farmer feels alone in their struggles.

These charities—like the farmers they support— wish there was no need for them. If you’ve been affected by this or any other challenges, please find someone to talk to.