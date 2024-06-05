Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
App
Insight Reports
Events
Past issues
Work with us
Columns
The Prospect Grid: July 2024
June 05, 2024
Related articles
Margaret Hodge's diary: Goodbye to all that
Notes from a more equal country
In clubland, there’s nothing worse than being unclubbable
Society
Columns
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Related articles
Margaret Hodge's diary: Goodbye to all that
Notes from a more equal country
In clubland, there’s nothing worse than being unclubbable
Popular in Columns
The Prospect Grid: June 2024
The Prospect Grid: May 2024
Richard Sennett’s diary: The personal is no longer political
Listen to our podcast
Election kick-off! Sunak, Starmer—and South Africa’s historic vote
Kara Swisher: How big tech squashed the media
The Tory TV channel
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertise with us
Advertising Guidelines