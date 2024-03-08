Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Poverty
Economics
March 08, 2024
We needed long-term solutions from this budget. Instead we got sticking plasters
The government hasn’t done enough to turn back the tide on the escalating hunger crisis across the UK
Helen Barnard
Housing
February 28, 2024
Could one simple act help prevent homelessness?
Samira Shackle
Politics
November 27, 2023
‘On every doorstep in Wolverhampton, there’s somebody struggling’: how poverty tore the Black Country apart
Sarah Collins
Politics
November 07, 2023
Why checking benefit claimants’ bank accounts is a red herring
Helen Barnard
Politics
September 21, 2023
Don’t be fooled: the cost-of-living crisis is getting worse
Helen Barnard
June 08, 2023
Are Britain’s seaside towns a refuge or a trap?
Prospect Team
Poverty
May 10, 2023
How England’s impoverished seaside towns became both a trap and a refuge
Madeleine Bunting
Society
March 30, 2023
Destitute by design: trapped in the immigration system
Daniel Trilling
Economics
March 23, 2023
What do Britain’s new poverty numbers actually mean?
Tom Clark
