Poverty

Economics
March 08, 2024
We needed long-term solutions from this budget. Instead we got sticking plasters
The government hasn’t done enough to turn back the tide on the escalating hunger crisis across the UK
Helen Barnard
Housing
February 28, 2024
Could one simple act help prevent homelessness?
Samira Shackle
From the magazine
Politics
November 27, 2023
‘On every doorstep in Wolverhampton, there’s somebody struggling’: how poverty tore the Black Country apart
Sarah Collins
Politics
November 07, 2023
Why checking benefit claimants’ bank accounts is a red herring
Helen Barnard
Politics
September 21, 2023
Don’t be fooled: the cost-of-living crisis is getting worse
Helen Barnard
Poverty
May 10, 2023
How England’s impoverished seaside towns became both a trap and a refuge
Madeleine Bunting
Society
March 30, 2023
Destitute by design: trapped in the immigration system
Daniel Trilling
Economics
March 23, 2023
What do Britain’s new poverty numbers actually mean?
Tom Clark
