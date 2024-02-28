Homelessness

Could one simple act help prevent homelessness?
A growing body of research shows that direct money transfers can be transformative in the lives of homeless people—if only society overcomes its decades-long prejudices
Samira Shackle
Politics
May 28, 2022
The government has promised to repeal the Vagrancy Act—but its replacement doesn't look much better
Johannes Lenhard
Politics
February 18, 2021
The pandemic is accelerating the end of cash—and leaving the most vulnerable behind
Zahra Manji
Politics
August 06, 2020
This is the moment to end homelessness in the UK—here's how it should be done
Johannes Lenhard &amp; Eana Meng
Politics
October 01, 2019
Homeless deaths have happened on parliament's doorstep—and still, politicians fail to act
Tara Jane O'Reilly
Politics
July 04, 2019
Hope amid hard times in Oldham
Jennifer Williams
Opinions
January 28, 2019
Unsafe as houses
Melanie Onn
Regulars
January 25, 2019
Speed data: Just how bad is Britain's homelessness problem?
Tom Clark
Other
February 28, 2018
Homeless people are freezing to death—when will this government take some responsibility?
Neil Coyle
