History and Heritage

August 03, 2023
Can Britain’s churches still be saved?
Woven into our culture and community, historic churches still have so much to give. Rescuing them from neglect is our greatest heritage challenge, says a former civil service permanent secretary
Philip Rutnam
Society
November 11, 2020
How did Virginia Woolf enjoy her pudding?
Ian Irvine
Society
October 07, 2020
Pets throughout history: Dickens's crow and Michel de Montaigne's on cats
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Society
July 15, 2020
Letters and diaries: Meetings of great minds throughout history
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Society
June 10, 2020
The way we were: Virginia Woolf and George Orwell on hot English summers
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
January 29, 2020
The way we were: extreme weather
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
November 12, 2019
The way we were: playtime
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
August 22, 2018
"Oxford has made me insufferable" From Lord Byron to Sylvia Plath, writers recall their first days at uni
Ian Irvine
September 14, 2017
At home in the White House: how different presidents adapted to life in office
Ian Irvine
