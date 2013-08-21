Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Eric Hobsbawm
Regulars
August 21, 2013
If I ruled the world
History is a tragic muse for rulers—we should teach more of it
Simon Schama
Culture
October 17, 2012
Eric Hobsbawm: A British internationalist
Ramachandra Guha
October 01, 2012
Eric Hobsbawm (1917-2012)
Prospect Team
Culture
January 25, 2012
Orwell’s heir?
Pankaj Mishra
Andrew Adonis
March 23, 2011
In this month's Prospect
Bronwen Maddox
The Queen
March 23, 2011
Long live the Queen?
Prospect
Regulars
March 23, 2011
Editorial: Monarchs, leaders and stars
Bronwen Maddox
Opinions
December 15, 2010
Where now?
James Purnell
Essays
August 19, 1999
The global order in the 21st century
Prospect
