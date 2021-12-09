Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Parents
Society
December 09, 2021
Long life: How do I start a new life at 89?
All my life I have been a campaigner, marching, protesting, shouting. Now I just sign things and leave the rest to my grandchildren
Sheila Hancock
From the magazine
Society
May 20, 2021
Wildfires, alligators and jelly: The brief, chaotic history of the gender reveal party
Zahra Manji
Society
January 27, 2020
Is it OK to still have children? How climate change is challenging parents
Hephzibah Anderson
From the magazine
Essays
December 10, 2019
Should smacking children be made illegal? Our contributors debate
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Society
January 29, 2019
Society
Parents have always bragged about their children—but that doesn't mean you should do it all over Facebook
Hephzibah Anderson
From the magazine
Society
August 22, 2018
Society
My daughter is a child of the future—conceived by artificial insemination with the help of an app
Hephzibah Anderson
From the magazine
Essays
July 18, 2018
Essays
Little maestros: the strange world of the child prodigy
Suna Erdem
From the magazine
Society
April 06, 2018
Society
The government is failing new fathers—time to radically overhaul paternity leave
Maria Miller
Society
December 14, 2016
Society
Matters of taste: dish off the old block
Wendell Steavenson
From the magazine
