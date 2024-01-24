Log in
January 24, 2024
Who will win the culture wars?
The right’s attacks on institutions like the National Trust are in part to distract from economic woes. But there is a deeper political goal
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 03, 2022
The war on woke isn’t working
Adam Boulton
From the magazine
Politics
February 10, 2022
Society’s new speech codes will be its undoing
David Selbourne
Culture
January 03, 2022
What Henry James can teach us about the culture wars
Sameer Rahim
Politics
December 09, 2021
Cancel culture is turning healthy tensions into irreconcilable conflicts
Fintan O'Toole
Politics
Society
December 09, 2021
How to save the National Trust from stifling conformity
Julian Glover
From the magazine
Society
Society
July 10, 2021
Will the Imperial War Museum survive the culture wars?
Antonia Cundy
From the magazine
Society
Politics
July 05, 2021
The “culture wars” affect how people vote—but not in the way you might think
Christabel Cooper
Politics
Culture
October 04, 2020
How museums can help end the culture wars
Tristram Hunt
From the magazine
Culture
