April 05, 2023
What is freedom? 15-minute city conspiracies show just how little some understand it
Critics of low-traffic neighbourhoods and walkable cities say that such plans threaten their liberty. Stuart Jeffries reports from the frontline in a new culture war
Stuart Jeffries
From the magazine
Politics
July 29, 2022
If the Tories neglect cities it will make everyone poorer
Adam Hawksbee
Economics
December 27, 2021
Covid has hit our towns and cities. But they will be essential to the recovery
Martha Lane Fox
Society
September 24, 2021
Until women can walk safely at night, there is no equality
Sarah Collins
Planning
June 06, 2021
We can fix the high street—and this is how
Vidhya Alakeson
From the magazine
Planning
From the magazine
Culture
January 27, 2021
Karachi—restless and resilient city
Saba Ahmed
From the magazine
Culture
From the magazine
Culture
January 14, 2021
How Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz helped me beat the lockdown blues
Lucinda Smyth
Culture
Politics
November 06, 2020
The north face: why Andy Burnham's fight for Manchester could shake up how Britain is run
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Politics
From the magazine
Politics
July 03, 2020
The state faces its greatest challenges since the war. The last thing we need is endless carping from No 10 about our excellent civil service
Michael Heseltine
From the magazine
Politics
