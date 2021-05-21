Department for Education

Politics
May 21, 2021
Teacher numbers surged during the pandemic. Government must now keep hold of them
A temporary boost in recruits has caused the Department for Education to slash its financial incentives for trainee teachers. This complacency could diminish trust—and impact retention rates
James Zuccollo, Natalie Perera
January 15, 2021
Schools should reopen in spring. But crucial changes are needed to make it happen safely
Emily Lawford
February 21, 2020
How the Department for Education failed children adopted from overseas
Philip Ball
October 17, 2019
Has the free schools programme been a success?
Natalie Perera
Regulars
May 07, 2019
In numbers: the big schools squeeze
Prospect Team
In numbers: the big schools squeeze
Prospect Team
Politics
March 22, 2017
School budgets? What school budgets?
David Laws
School budgets? What school budgets?
David Laws
Politics
January 16, 2017
The new apprenticeship levy will push schools beyond breaking point
Valentine Mulholland
The new apprenticeship levy will push schools beyond breaking point
Valentine Mulholland
Technology
May 20, 2015
Duel: Should internet use be allowed in exams?
Christine Blower, Rachel Wolf
Duel: Should internet use be allowed in exams?
Christine Blower, Rachel Wolf
Politics
January 22, 2015
Too much slang on the Whitehall street
Emran Mian
Too much slang on the Whitehall street
Emran Mian
