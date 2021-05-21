Log in
Department for Education
Politics
May 21, 2021
Teacher numbers surged during the pandemic. Government must now keep hold of them
A temporary boost in recruits has caused the Department for Education to slash its financial incentives for trainee teachers. This complacency could diminish trust—and impact retention rates
James Zuccollo,
Natalie Perera
Politics
January 15, 2021
Schools should reopen in spring. But crucial changes are needed to make it happen safely
Emily Lawford
Politics
February 21, 2020
How the Department for Education failed children adopted from overseas
Philip Ball
Politics
October 17, 2019
Has the free schools programme been a success?
Natalie Perera
From the magazine
From the magazine
January 16, 2017
May 20, 2015
January 22, 2015
