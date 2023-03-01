Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon-image
Society
March 01, 2023
Remembering my friend, Tom Nairn: the great explorer of a nation’s pathologies
Gathered for his funeral in Edinburgh, the eulogies to Tom were a lot kinder than those handed out to Sturgeon’s political career
George Rosie
From the magazine
Nicola Sturgeon-image
Politics
February 24, 2023
How could Sturgeon's departure affect the next general election?
Peter Kellner
Nicola Sturgeon-image
Politics
February 16, 2023
The next chapter begins in Scotland’s long campaign for independence
David McAllister
Nicola Sturgeon-image
Politics
July 06, 2022
How long a game is Nicola Sturgeon playing?
Andrew Adonis
Nicola Sturgeon topic image
Politics
January 14, 2022
Unionists must rethink if they want to break the Scottish stalemate
Philip Rycroft
Politics
Nicola Sturgeon-image
Unionists must rethink if they want to break the Scottish stalemate
Philip Rycroft
Nicola Sturgeon topic image
Politics
August 18, 2020
Scottish independence: what would it mean for the rest of the UK?
Philip Rycroft
Politics
Nicola Sturgeon-image
Scottish independence: what would it mean for the rest of the UK?
Philip Rycroft
Nicola Sturgeon topic image
Politics
August 14, 2020
Are we witnessing the unravelling of the SNP’s well-rehearsed act?
Alice Wright
Politics
Nicola Sturgeon-image
Are we witnessing the unravelling of the SNP’s well-rehearsed act?
Alice Wright
Nicola Sturgeon topic image
Economics
June 01, 2020
The collapsing oil price is the final nail in the coffin of the case for Scottish Independence
Nick Butler
Economics
Nicola Sturgeon-image
The collapsing oil price is the final nail in the coffin of the case for Scottish Independence
Nick Butler
Nicola Sturgeon topic image
Culture
March 03, 2020
A new book reveals the risks of Scottish independence
David Herman
From the magazine
Culture
Nicola Sturgeon-image
A new book reveals the risks of Scottish independence
David Herman
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 13 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 61
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines