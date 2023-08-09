Log in
Snp
Columns
August 09, 2023
The SNP’s huge electoral test
Humza Yousaf’s party is about to enter an existential battle with Labour
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 28, 2023
Humza Yousaf inherits a party that has forgotten how to lose
Christopher Silver
Society
March 01, 2023
Remembering my friend, Tom Nairn: the great explorer of a nation’s pathologies
George Rosie
From the magazine
Politics
February 28, 2023
The row over Kate Forbes shows we need to reset our idea of a liberal society
Tim Farron
Politics
February 24, 2023
How could Sturgeon's departure affect the next general election?
Peter Kellner
Politics
February 16, 2023
The next chapter begins in Scotland’s long campaign for independence
David McAllister
Politics
January 17, 2023
With Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, the Tories hope to win a culture war victory on a constitutional technicality
David McAllister
Politics
November 11, 2022
Unionist or nationalist, Scotland's independence debate needs saving from itself
Gerry Hassan
Politics
July 06, 2022
How long a game is Nicola Sturgeon playing?
Andrew Adonis
