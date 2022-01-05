Log in
Migrants
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Migrants
World
January 05, 2022
Abandoned in the forest: How Poland is pushing refugees out of the EU
Migrants are stuck in a dangerous game of human ping-pong between the EU and Belarus
Andrew Connelly
Culture
March 05, 2019
Why Birmingham is a multicultural success story
Russell Hargrave
From the magazine
Essays
January 21, 2016
London's migrant turf war
Ben Judah
Politics
November 12, 2015
Refugee Crisis: compassion is not enough
Paul Collier
World
October 15, 2015
Duel: is our definition of 'refugee' too wide?
Cathryn Costello,
David Goodhart
Politics
August 28, 2015
Why is high immigration a problem for the government?
Josh Lowe
World
August 05, 2015
David Cameron's Calais plan won't work
Rebecca Omonira-Oyekanmi
Politics
August 04, 2015
Four Calais migrant myths debunked
Josh Lowe
World
June 26, 2015
Is tackling people smuggling the right solution to the migrant crisis?
Prospect Team
