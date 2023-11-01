University

November 01, 2023
Oh, the humanities!
History, literature, film studies—these subjects expand our understanding and enrich our democracy. They are also under assault
Priyamvada Gopal
Society
August 30, 2022
Covid has challenged universities including Oxford. This is how we help students adjust to the new normal
Margaret Coombe
Culture
May 12, 2022
Solving the Oxford problem
Andrew Adonis
Society
April 07, 2022
Whitehall’s clumsy attempts at strengthening free speech on campus
David Willetts
Politics
July 09, 2021
Free speech must be for everyone except those who would destroy it
David Renton
Culture
October 27, 2020
The glory of the Hamlyn law lectures
Conor Gearty
Politics
October 12, 2020
The indispensability of social science
Christopher Grey
Society
August 21, 2020
I’m a clinical psychologist—here’s how exams are damaging young people’s mental health
Lucy Maddox
Politics
August 18, 2020
My classes are all online—so why am I paying the same pre-Covid university fees?
Rosalind Moran
