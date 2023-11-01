Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
University
University
November 01, 2023
Oh, the humanities!
History, literature, film studies—these subjects expand our understanding and enrich our democracy. They are also under assault
Priyamvada Gopal
From the magazine
Society
August 30, 2022
Covid has challenged universities including Oxford. This is how we help students adjust to the new normal
Margaret Coombe
Culture
May 12, 2022
Solving the Oxford problem
Andrew Adonis
From the magazine
Society
April 07, 2022
Whitehall’s clumsy attempts at strengthening free speech on campus
David Willetts
Politics
July 09, 2021
Free speech must be for everyone except those who would destroy it
David Renton
Politics
Free speech must be for everyone except those who would destroy it
David Renton
Culture
October 27, 2020
The glory of the Hamlyn law lectures
Conor Gearty
Culture
The glory of the Hamlyn law lectures
Conor Gearty
Politics
October 12, 2020
The indispensability of social science
Christopher Grey
Politics
The indispensability of social science
Christopher Grey
Society
August 21, 2020
I’m a clinical psychologist—here’s how exams are damaging young people’s mental health
Lucy Maddox
Society
I’m a clinical psychologist—here’s how exams are damaging young people’s mental health
Lucy Maddox
Politics
August 18, 2020
My classes are all online—so why am I paying the same pre-Covid university fees?
Rosalind Moran
Politics
My classes are all online—so why am I paying the same pre-Covid university fees?
Rosalind Moran
1
2
3
4
...
17
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 82
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines