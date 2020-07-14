Nazism

World
July 14, 2020
How can nations atone for their sins?
Germany has come to terms with its past. Why can't Russia?
Ivan Krastev and Leonard Benardo
From the magazine
Technology
June 26, 2020
Astronomers unknowingly dedicated moon craters to Nazis. Will the next historical reckoning be at cosmic level?
Philip Ball
Essays
August 29, 2019
Britain’s Reichstag Fire moment
Richard J Evans
From the magazine
World
July 01, 2019
What Germany's "neo-Nazi" Doomsday group tells us about the Europe's rising far-right
Dominic Hinde
Culture
April 02, 2019
Forging the Führer: inside the sinister trend for fake Hitler paintings
Richard J Evans
From the magazine
Essays
May 19, 2016
Crimes and punishment
Joshua Rozenberg
From the magazine
Culture
February 18, 2016
Book review: The Fate of the Jews 1933-1949 by David Cesarani
Ben Wilson
From the magazine
Culture
January 05, 2016
“My Nazi Legacy”: a film about guilt and memory
Sameer Rahim
Politics
December 26, 2015
Ian Kershaw—the fall and rise of modern Europe
Jonathan Derbyshire
