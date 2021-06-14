Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Nationalism
World
June 14, 2021
Is multilateralism back?
The G7 summit showed nationalists are no longer making the running
Nationalism
June 10, 2021
The Prospect editorial—Put out more flags
Tom Clark
Essays
June 04, 2021
The political science of how English nationalism is becoming entrenched
Tom Clark
Essays
June 04, 2021
From Hartlepool to the hangman: the flag-wavers now running the Tory Party could take Britain back to the gallows
Chris Mullin
From the magazine
Politics
April 29, 2021
Why Cornish independence could be no joke
Nadia Leigh-Hewitson
Politics
Why Cornish independence could be no joke
Nadia Leigh-Hewitson
Politics
August 05, 2020
What now for the Scottish Conservatives?
Alice Wright
Politics
What now for the Scottish Conservatives?
Alice Wright
Philosophy
January 14, 2020
A brief history of progressive patriotism
Jason Whittaker
Philosophy
A brief history of progressive patriotism
Jason Whittaker
Politics
October 17, 2019
The thin red line: It's time for the DUP to accept they have been outmanoeuvred by the Brexiteers
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
The thin red line: It's time for the DUP to accept they have been outmanoeuvred by the Brexiteers
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
September 11, 2019
How the populist nationalists hijacked Brexit
Jason Reed
Politics
How the populist nationalists hijacked Brexit
Jason Reed
1
2
3
4
...
16
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 76
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines