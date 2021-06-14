Nationalism

World
June 14, 2021
Is multilateralism back?
The G7 summit showed nationalists are no longer making the running
Nationalism
June 10, 2021
The Prospect editorial—Put out more flags
Tom Clark
Essays
June 04, 2021
The political science of how English nationalism is becoming entrenched
Tom Clark
Essays
June 04, 2021
From Hartlepool to the hangman: the flag-wavers now running the Tory Party could take Britain back to the gallows
Chris Mullin
From the magazine
Politics
April 29, 2021
Why Cornish independence could be no joke
Nadia Leigh-Hewitson
Politics
Why Cornish independence could be no joke
Nadia Leigh-Hewitson
Politics
August 05, 2020
What now for the Scottish Conservatives?
Alice Wright
Politics
What now for the Scottish Conservatives?
Alice Wright
Philosophy
January 14, 2020
A brief history of progressive patriotism
Jason Whittaker
Philosophy
A brief history of progressive patriotism
Jason Whittaker
Politics
October 17, 2019
The thin red line: It's time for the DUP to accept they have been outmanoeuvred by the Brexiteers
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
The thin red line: It's time for the DUP to accept they have been outmanoeuvred by the Brexiteers
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
September 11, 2019
How the populist nationalists hijacked Brexit
Jason Reed
Politics
How the populist nationalists hijacked Brexit
Jason Reed
