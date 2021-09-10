Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Gordon Brown
Politics
September 10, 2021
Will Johnson's social care tax gamble pay off politically?
Brown’s national insurance hike paid political dividends, but Johnson shouldn’t bank on history repeating itself
Anita Charlesworth
Politics
April 10, 2020
Britain needs all the expertise it can get. Time to bring former prime ministers into government
Sonia Sodha
Culture
November 11, 2019
What makes a good prime minister?
Alex Dean
From the magazine
Culture
November 14, 2018
At the heart of the action
David Patrikarakos
From the magazine
Politics
December 11, 2017
Bad-blood brothers: how New Labour infighting led to Brexit
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Bad-blood brothers: how New Labour infighting led to Brexit
Andrew Adonis
Politics
December 10, 2017
Poster-truth politics: the Gordon Brown posters for the election that never was
Ben Shimshon
From the magazine
Politics
Poster-truth politics: the Gordon Brown posters for the election that never was
Ben Shimshon
From the magazine
Economics
November 09, 2017
I feel sorry for Gordon Brown—a fundamentally good man who did his best for Britain
Vince Cable
Economics
I feel sorry for Gordon Brown—a fundamentally good man who did his best for Britain
Vince Cable
Politics
November 04, 2017
Read Stewart Wood's lecture on what Gordon Brown got right on Europe—and what he didn't
Stewart Wood
Politics
Read Stewart Wood's lecture on what Gordon Brown got right on Europe—and what he didn't
Stewart Wood
Economics
August 08, 2017
Now austerity is over, let's commit to investment—and build a national bank to do it
Robert Skidelsky
From the magazine
Economics
Now austerity is over, let's commit to investment—and build a national bank to do it
Robert Skidelsky
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
21
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 104
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines