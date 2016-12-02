Zac Goldsmith

Politics
December 02, 2016
Richmond Park: it was anti-Brexit wot won it
Christian Wolmar, the Labour candidate in the by-election, reflects on what brought down Zac Goldsmith, revived Lib Dem fortunes and lost him his deposit
Christian Wolmar
What should we make of Sarah Olney’s win in Richmond Park?
Tom Quinn
Can Sadiq Khan keep London safe?
David Patrikarakos
Sadiq Khan has won—but has he won well?
John Curtice
What we know so far from the local and regional elections
Peter Kellner
Sadiq Khan will be London's next Mayor—probably
Alex Dean
London: Time for Plan B
Owen Hatherley
London, 2016: where people cling to prayer, not politics
Ben Judah
George Galloway for London Mayor?
John McTernan
