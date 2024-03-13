Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Rishi Sunak
The Insider
March 13, 2024
Lee Anderson’s defection shows the depth of the Tory crisis
Infighting and weakness in the Conservative party may turn a slim Labour majority into a landslide
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 22, 2024
The petulant prime minister
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
June 14, 2023
Flag, faith and failure: three days with the National Conservatives
David Aaronovitch
From the magazine
Politics
May 10, 2023
The Sunak paradox
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
Starmer’s Sunak problem
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Columns
Budget
March 22, 2023
Today’s budget won’t get us out of a vicious cycle of economic and political failures
Andrew Adonis
Budget
Politics
March 08, 2023
The government’s latest asylum gambit will not work
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Politics
February 21, 2023
Sunak should face down Johnson's latest predictable Brexit intervention
Politics
February 08, 2023
Cabinet reshuffles don’t fix long-term decline
Andrew Adonis
Politics
1
2
3
4
...
14
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 67
