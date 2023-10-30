Boris Johnson

Politics
October 30, 2023
The chaos of Covid is now emerging
The inquiry into our handling of the pandemic is shining an unsparing light on the dysfunction of the British state
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Politics
June 21, 2023
Now to expunge the Johnson legacy
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 23, 2023
Privileges Committee: I wonder whether Johnson himself knows what he believes
Jonathan Jones
Conservatives
March 22, 2023
Boris Johnson has gone beyond the point of no political return
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 01, 2023
Johnson and Truss: The comebacks the country didn’t call for
Sam Freedman
February 21, 2023
Sunak should face down Johnson's latest predictable Brexit intervention
January 25, 2023
The Richard Sharp saga is both entirely proper—and entirely seedy
Alan Rusbridger
January 11, 2023
We seem to have passed peak populism
Andrew Adonis
October 25, 2022
This time it really is over for Johnson
Jonathan Lis
