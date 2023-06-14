Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Youtube
Internet
June 14, 2023
Tarnished Brand
From mainstream comedy to the fringes of the internet, Russell Brand’s rise as a major voice of the alt-right has been as remarkable as it is strange
Sarah Manavis
From the magazine
Essays
December 10, 2014
Big ideas of 2015: Falling costs
Jay Elwes
From the magazine
Youtube
December 23, 2011
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Joy Lo Dico
Essays
November 16, 2011
Is British humour dead?
Sam Leith
From the magazine
Politics
August 22, 2011
The generation gap, not rap, is to blame for the riots
Politics
The generation gap, not rap, is to blame for the riots
Culture
January 26, 2011
Musical notes: Cover versions
From the magazine
Culture
Musical notes: Cover versions
From the magazine
Culture
December 15, 2010
Smallscreen
From the magazine
Culture
Smallscreen
From the magazine
Technology
October 20, 2010
Death and the internet
Yorick Wilks
Technology
Death and the internet
Yorick Wilks
CNN
June 23, 2010
Goodbye to Little Athens—and goodbye Bafana
CNN
Goodbye to Little Athens—and goodbye Bafana
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 11
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines