Technology
August 08, 2022
DeepMind has predicted the shape of every protein known to science. How excited should we be?
The AI-based breakthrough, like the sequencing of the human genome, may not turbocharge the development of new drugs as some hope. But as a resource for basic biological research it will be valuable
Philip Ball
Politics
August 06, 2021
The Online Safety Bill is being opposed on “free speech” grounds—but we urgently need protection from platforms
Damian Tambini
Economics
July 23, 2021
Inequality just went stratospheric. Can we bring it down to earth?
James Plunkett
Technology
January 28, 2019
Would you let Google run your city?
Martin Moore
From the magazine
Technology
January 25, 2019
Technology
Politics
December 20, 2018
Politics
Technology
January 19, 2018
Technology
Technology
July 20, 2017
Technology
Essays
November 17, 2016
Essays
